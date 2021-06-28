Welcome back, Wimbledon: Slam returns to rain, fans, upsets

“That guy is special. He’s going to do a lot of great things, win a ton of Grand Slams,” Tiafoe said about Tsitsipas, then broke into a wide smile and added: “But not today.”

He and Stephens are among 34 Americans in the singles brackets (21 women, 13 men), the most at Wimbledon since there were 35 in 1998. Others who won on Day 1 included qualifier Denis Kudla, who knocked off No. 30 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-3; 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, 2017 U.S. Open runner-up Madison Keys, Danielle Collins and Lauren Davis.

Other seeded men who lost: No. 19 Jannik Sinner of Italy and No. 27 Reilly Opelka of the U.S.

“Not playing last year was very, very disappointing, and it feels a little bit weird that there was such a big gap in between grass seasons. But to have a crowd and the size of the crowd that we had today — I, at one point, felt like it was back to normal,” said No. 23 Keys, who beat British qualifier Katie Swan 6-3, 6-4 without facing a break point.

“It was just very, very nice to be back in a situation where you felt an amazing crowd," Keys said, "even if they were cheering, obviously, for my opponent and wanted her to win. It was just so nice to have energy and people who are excited to watch tennis.”

The coronavirus still looms over the event.

Fans must wear masks around the grounds (although not while watching a match) and show proof they either are fully vaccinated or had COVID-19 in the past six months. All players and their entourages have to stay at one London hotel, where they take regular tests and are subject to contact tracing.

Britain’s only seeded woman in singles, No. 27 Johanna Konta, was forced to withdraw Sunday night because she must self-isolate for 10 days after one of her team members tested positive for COVID-19.

The top-seeded Djokovic got off to a slow start in his bid for a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title and sixth at Wimbledon.

It would have been so easy — so understandable, even — for Draper to be fazed by the moment and the opponent, the setting and the stakes, right away. This was his Grand Slam main draw debut, after all. But he stole the first break to lead 2-1 and wound up taking that set by saving 7 of 7 break points.

Djokovic took two tumbles onto his backside in the first set, losing his footing on the slick grass behind the baseline. This was his first competitive singles match on the surface since edging Roger Federer in the 2019 final.

“To be honest, I don’t recall falling this many times on the court,” Djokovic said with a laugh. “Well, quite slippery, whether it’s because the roof is closed or it was raining quite a lot the last few days, I don’t know.”

A 125 mph service winner gave Draper the opening set after 37 minutes. He shook his racket, then pumped his right fist.

The crowd roared.

And two hours later, it was all over.

Djokovic cleaned up his act considerably, going from just six winners and nine unforced errors in the opening set to a combined 41 winners and 15 unforced errors the rest of the way.

“I’m really glad,” he said, speaking for many, “that the sport is back.”

AP Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich contributed to this report.

Argentina's Federico Delbonis serves to Russia's Andrey Rublev during the men's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday June 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning the first round men's singles match against Britain's Jack Draper on day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday June 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Spectators shelter under umbrellas during a rain delay on day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday June 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Frances Tiafoe of the US celebrates after breaking the serve of Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during the men's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday June 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Spectators shelter under umbrellas during a rain delay on day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday June 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Serbia's Novak Djokovic serves to Britain's Jack Draper during their first round men's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday June 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Britain's Jack Draper celebrates winning the first set against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their first round men's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday June 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

A steward stands on Centre Court covered with the roof ahead of the men's singles match between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Britain's Jack Draper on day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday June 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka returns a ball to Romania's Monica Niculescu during their first round women's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday June 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece returns the ball to Frances Tiafoe of the US during the men's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday June 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

People walk around the grounds on day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday June 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Frances Tiafoe of the US celebrates after winning the men's singles match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece on day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday June 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Sloane Stephens of the US celebrates winning a point against Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova during the women's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday June 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh during the women's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday June 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant