World celebrates Biden win, calls for climate change action

Western allies paid scant heed to Trump's claims that the divisive race wasn't over, instead quickly looking forward to a fresh start with a new administration in Washington.

“We’re looking forward to working with the next U.S. government,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas tweeted. “We want to work in our cooperation for a new trans-Atlantic beginning, a New Deal.”

Italy's foreign minister, Luigi Di Maio, closed out his tweeted message of congratulations with Italian and U.S. flags.

“Ready to keep on working to make our relations ever stronger in defense of peace and freedom,” he said.

The election of Kamala Harris as the first Black woman vice president also struck an immediate chord internationally.

“It makes us proud that the first woman to serve as vice president of the USA traces her roots to India,” said the leader of India’s opposition Congress party, Rahul Gandhi.

Harris' late mother was from India. Kamala is Sanskrit for “lotus flower,” and Harris gave nods to her Indian heritage throughout the campaign.

“She will be an incredible example and important role model for young girls throughout the world, showing them girls and boys enjoy the same rights and opportunities,” Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo said.

___

AP journalists around the world contributed.

Joe Blewitt, a cousin of US Presidential candidate Joe Biden, and his wife Deirdre celebrate in anticipation of the results of the US election as Biden edges closer to victory over Donald Trump, at a mural of Biden in his ancestral home of Ballina, Co. Mayo, Ireland, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) Credit: Peter Morrison Credit: Peter Morrison

Catherine Hallahan waits for the celebrations to start in Ballina, North West of Ireland Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Ballina is the ancestral home of US Presidential candidate Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) Credit: Peter Morrison Credit: Peter Morrison

Residents read a copy of their local paper in the town of Ballina, North West of Ireland, the ancestral home of President elect Joe Biden, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Biden was elected Saturday as the 46th president of the United States, defeating President Donald Trump in an election that played out against the backdrop of a pandemic, its economic fallout and a national reckoning on racism. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) Credit: Peter Morrison Credit: Peter Morrison

A man hangs a US flag up in the town of Ballina, North West of Ireland, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Ballina is the ancestral home of US President elect Joe Biden. Biden was elected Saturday as the 46th president of the United States, defeating President Donald Trump in an election that played out against the backdrop of a pandemic, its economic fallout and a national reckoning on racism. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) Credit: Peter Morrison Credit: Peter Morrison