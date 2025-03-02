Welbeck's extra-time winner fires Brighton into FA Cup quarterfinals

With the fifth-round game locked at 1-1 and seemingly heading to a penalty shootout, Welbeck produced a brilliant finish in the 114th minute to lift the ball over Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from a narrow angle. The 34-year-old former England forward had timed his run perfectly to beat Newcastle's offside trap and meet Solly March's throughball. And despite running away from goal, he managed to turn and clip his shot into the back of the net.

Newcastle led 1-0 through Alexander Isak's penalty in the 22nd, but Yankuba Minteh leveled in the 44th.

Both teams had players sent off in the second half — Anthony Gordon for Newcastle in the 83rd and Tariq Lamptey in added time.

Fabian Schar thought he'd scored a late extra-time winner for the hosts but it was ruled out for offside by VAR.

Welbeck's goal secured a fifth-straight win for Brighton in all competitions.

Newcastle is hoping to end a 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy and can still achieve that this season when it plays Liverpool in the English League Cup final later this month.

