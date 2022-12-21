Weinstein dodges sentencing enhancement, faces 18 years

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench declared a mistrial on the issue Tuesday after the panel reported it could not agree on special allegations that Weinstein planned his assault on a model-actor in 2013, and whether she was “particularly vulnerable.”

If the jury had found that either circumstance applied, Weinstein would have faced an enhanced maximum term of 24 years when he is sentenced next year. Tuesday's development means Weinstein, who was convicted of rape and sexual assault charges a day earlier, will face up to 18 years in prison.