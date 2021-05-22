Wei-Ling Hsu, Moriya Jutanugarn share lead at Kingsmill

“Tomorrow is going to be new day and you don’t know what’s going to happen,” Moriya Jutanugarn said. “I’m just trying to keep working on what I’m doing and just go out and have fun, and hopefully it’s going to be a good day.”

Jessica Korda was a stroke back, birdieing three of the last four in a 67. She won the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions for her sixth tour title.

“It was really slow today. It was tough,” Korda said. “The greens are definitely a lot faster than they were the first couple days, so I think it was just hard for me to get really comfortable. So, it was just nice to be able to put a couple birdies in.”

Lizette Salas shot a 64 to join second-round leader Sarah Kemp (69) at 8 under. Salas won the 2014 tournament.

“Considering I am a past champion, this golf course is playing completely different,” Salas said. “I’m focusing on visualizing my shots better and I’m obviously executing them more. Putts are feeling good. I think overall my confidence is coming back.”

Giulia Molinaro (63), Ryann O’Toole (66) and Lauren Stephenson (67) were 7 under.