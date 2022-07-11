journal-news logo
Week after July 4 parade shooting, a moment of silence

The Alvarez-Sanchez family, center, join local residents for a two-minute moment of silence at 10:14 a.m. at a memorial Monday, July 11, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill., to the seven people who lost their lives during the town's Fourth if July parade. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The Alvarez-Sanchez family, center, join local residents for a two-minute moment of silence at 10:14 a.m. at a memorial Monday, July 11, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill., to the seven people who lost their lives during the town's Fourth if July parade. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Nation & World
One week after a shooting at a Fourth of July parade that left seven dead, the Chicago suburb of Highland Park held a moment of silence Monday morning to mark the exact time police say the first shot was fired

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — One week after a shooting at a Fourth of July parade that left seven dead, the Chicago suburb of Highland Park held a moment of silence Monday morning to mark the exact time police say the first shot was fired.

More than 100 people gathered and hugged each other in a downtown plaza for a tribute that began at 10:14 a.m. and lasted longer than the planned two minutes. Churches in the community along Lake Michigan north of Chicago tolled their bells seven times.

The event was held not far from the building where a gunman fired dozens of shots from the roof along the parade route. A huge memorial of flowers along with chairs holding photographs of the seven victims is now there.

The tribute came a day after restaurants and small shops in the business district where the shooting occurred and had been blocked off with crime scene tape since the shooting reopened.

Robert E. Crimo III, 21, has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder and, according to prosecutors, will face several counts of attempted murder and other charges. More than 30 people were wounded in the attack. Authorities have said that Crimo, of neighboring Highwood, legally purchased five weapons and planned the attack for weeks.

Local residents observe a two-minute moment of silence at 10:14 a.m. at a memorial Monday, July 11, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill., to the seven people who lost their lives during the town's Fourth if July parade. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Local residents observe a two-minute moment of silence at 10:14 a.m. at a memorial Monday, July 11, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill., to the seven people who lost their lives during the town's Fourth if July parade. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Local residents observe a two-minute moment of silence at 10:14 a.m. at a memorial Monday, July 11, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill., to the seven people who lost their lives during the town's Fourth if July parade. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Local residents stand for a two-minute moment of silence at 10:14 a.m. at a memorial Monday, July 11, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill., to the seven people who lost their lives during the town's Fourth if July parade. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Local residents stand for a two-minute moment of silence at 10:14 a.m. at a memorial Monday, July 11, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill., to the seven people who lost their lives during the town's Fourth if July parade. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Local residents stand for a two-minute moment of silence at 10:14 a.m. at a memorial Monday, July 11, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill., to the seven people who lost their lives during the town's Fourth if July parade. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Erica Bray-Manning looks at her daughter Skyler as she points to a balloon and says "Heart" as they visit a memorial Monday, July 11, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill., to the seven people who lost their lives during the town's Fourth if July parade. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Erica Bray-Manning looks at her daughter Skyler as she points to a balloon and says "Heart" as they visit a memorial Monday, July 11, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill., to the seven people who lost their lives during the town's Fourth if July parade. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Erica Bray-Manning looks at her daughter Skyler as she points to a balloon and says "Heart" as they visit a memorial Monday, July 11, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill., to the seven people who lost their lives during the town's Fourth if July parade. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Local residents observe a two-minute moment of silence at 10:14 a.m. at a memorial Monday, July 11, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill., to the seven people who lost their lives during the town's Fourth if July parade. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Local residents observe a two-minute moment of silence at 10:14 a.m. at a memorial Monday, July 11, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill., to the seven people who lost their lives during the town's Fourth if July parade. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Local residents observe a two-minute moment of silence at 10:14 a.m. at a memorial Monday, July 11, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill., to the seven people who lost their lives during the town's Fourth if July parade. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Four women join local residents for a two-minute moment of silence at 10:14 a.m. at a memorial Monday, July 11, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill., to the seven people who lost their lives during the town's Fourth if July parade. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Four women join local residents for a two-minute moment of silence at 10:14 a.m. at a memorial Monday, July 11, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill., to the seven people who lost their lives during the town's Fourth if July parade. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Four women join local residents for a two-minute moment of silence at 10:14 a.m. at a memorial Monday, July 11, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill., to the seven people who lost their lives during the town's Fourth if July parade. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Flowers are placed near the scene, Monday, July 11, 2022, where Robert E. Crimo III shot Fourth of July parade goers in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Flowers are placed near the scene, Monday, July 11, 2022, where Robert E. Crimo III shot Fourth of July parade goers in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Flowers are placed near the scene, Monday, July 11, 2022, where Robert E. Crimo III shot Fourth of July parade goers in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

A woman walks past a chalk drawing Monday, July 11, 2022, near the scene where Robert E. Crimo III allegedly shot Fourth of July parade goers in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

A woman walks past a chalk drawing Monday, July 11, 2022, near the scene where Robert E. Crimo III allegedly shot Fourth of July parade goers in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

A woman walks past a chalk drawing Monday, July 11, 2022, near the scene where Robert E. Crimo III allegedly shot Fourth of July parade goers in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Lauri Johnson, left, and Sue Monhait, place ribbons on a bench Monday, July 11, 2022, below the rooftop where Robert E. Crimo III allegedly shot Fourth of July parade goers in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Lauri Johnson, left, and Sue Monhait, place ribbons on a bench Monday, July 11, 2022, below the rooftop where Robert E. Crimo III allegedly shot Fourth of July parade goers in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Lauri Johnson, left, and Sue Monhait, place ribbons on a bench Monday, July 11, 2022, below the rooftop where Robert E. Crimo III allegedly shot Fourth of July parade goers in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Leah Morgan narrates a video Monday, July 11, 2022, behind the building where Robert E. Crimo III used the stairs to access the roof where he allegedly shot Fourth of July parade goers and the direction he fled in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Leah Morgan narrates a video Monday, July 11, 2022, behind the building where Robert E. Crimo III used the stairs to access the roof where he allegedly shot Fourth of July parade goers and the direction he fled in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Leah Morgan narrates a video Monday, July 11, 2022, behind the building where Robert E. Crimo III used the stairs to access the roof where he allegedly shot Fourth of July parade goers and the direction he fled in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Four women join local residents for a two-minute moment of silence at 10:14 a.m. at a memorial Monday, July 11, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill., to the seven people who lost their lives during the town's Fourth if July parade. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Four women join local residents for a two-minute moment of silence at 10:14 a.m. at a memorial Monday, July 11, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill., to the seven people who lost their lives during the town's Fourth if July parade. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Four women join local residents for a two-minute moment of silence at 10:14 a.m. at a memorial Monday, July 11, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill., to the seven people who lost their lives during the town's Fourth if July parade. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

