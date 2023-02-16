X
Dark Mode Toggle

Websites of several German airports not reachable

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 18 minutes ago
The German news agency dpa is reporting that the websites of several German airports have been disrupted after what may have been a suspected hacker attack

BERLIN (AP) — The internet sites of several German airports were disrupted on Thursday after what may have been a hacker attack, German news agency dpa reported.

The disruptions did not appear to have an immediate impact on the country's air traffic, the agency said.

Nuremberg Airport in southern Germany reported that its online site was receiving so many requests that it collapsed. The homepages of Duesseldorf and Dortmund airports in the west of the country were also unreachable, dpa reported.

In eastern Germany, the website of Erfurt-Weimar airport was shut down. The airport's internet provider was checking whether it was a hacker attack, dpa reported.

On Wednesday, Frankfurt airport had to temporarily divert all flights away from the country's busiest airport after a problem with airline Lufthansa’s computer systems that was caused by construction works.

In Other News
1
Key developments in the aftermath of Turkey, Syria quakes
2
Turkey quake revives debate over nuclear plant being built
3
Africa CDC expects Mpox vaccines to arrive within 2 weeks
4
1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at El Paso, Texas shopping mall
5
South Korea defense report revives 'enemy' label for North
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top