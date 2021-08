Webb wins again as La Stella, Yaz power Giants past Braves

Webb quickly pitched out of the jam, recording the first out on Dansby Swanson’s infield pop fly before ending the inning when he fielded Travis d’Arnaud’s grounder and threw to second to start a double play.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler said Webb’s ability to pick up Flores was “a really important piece of his development thus far.”

After the inning, Webb and Flores hugged in the dugout.

“I think we both kind of initiated that,” Webb said. “He was the first person I wanted to see in the dugout and he was feeling the same way.”

Webb allowed five hits with one walk and six strikeouts.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said he was “very, very impressed” with Webb.

“That’s a real sinker,” Snitker said. “He’s got a good slider, change. He can elevate his fastball. He’s good. ... I’m very impressed with that guy.”

Tyler Rogers and Jay Jackson each threw one inning, with Jackson striking out the side in the ninth, to complete the combined seven-hitter.

La Stella gave San Francisco a 1-0 lead with a deep homer to right field off Huascar Ynoa (4-4) in the first.

“Anytime you can give a guy who’s throwing like that an early lead, it’s the way to go,” said La Stella of Webb.

Webb doubled past third baseman Riley, moved to second on LaMonte Wade Jr.'s single and scored on La Stella's sacrifice fly in the third. The inning ended on second baseman Ozzie Albies' over-the-shoulder catch of La Stella's fly ball in shallow center field.

Albies made another inning-ending play on his leaping grab of La Stella's line drive in the sixth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: 3B Kris Bryant was held out after leaving Friday night’s game with right side tightness. Manager Gabe Kapler said Bryant could start on Sunday. Kapler said an MRI on Bryant’s side was clean. “It’s very much a day-to-day situation,” Kapler said. ... 1B Brandon Belt (bereavement list) rejoined the team and could start Sunday.

Braves: OF Eddie Rosario (abdominal strain), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list on Friday, made his Atlanta debut by lining out to center field in the seventh. He was on the IL when acquired from Cleveland at the trade deadline.

YAZ MATCHES HR HIGH

Yastrzemski matched his career high by hitting his 21st homer off Richard Rodriguez in the seventh and had a run-scoring double off Chris Martin in the Giants' two-run eighth. Darrin Ruf drove in a run with a single.

Yastrzemski also hit 21 homers in 2019.

NO FEAR FOR YNOA

Ynoa allowed two runs on three hits and three walks in six innings, leaving his ERA at 2.90 in 12 games, including 11 starts.

“To me it’s kind of like I didn’t go into this start with any fear or anything like that,” Ynoa said through a translator. “My mentality is I go out there and I’m attacking the hitters.”

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (11-5, 3.26) is expected to come off the 10-day injured list for Sunday's final game of the series. He has been out since Aug. 19 due to right ankle inflammation.

Braves: RHP Ian Anderson (5-5, 3.56) is expected to make his first since since July 11 in his return from right shoulder inflammation.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski drives in a run with a double in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Caption San Francisco Giants' Tommy La Stella (18) is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Caption Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies steals second base in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Caption Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies beats the throw to San Francisco Giants second baseman Tommy La Stella (18) as he steals second base during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Caption San Francisco Giants' Tommy La Stella rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Caption Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Huascar Ynoa delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Caption Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies, right fielder Jorge Soler and center fielder Joc Pederson, from left, can't catch a fly ball hit hit San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Caption San Francisco Giants' Darin Ruf watches his RBI single during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Caption San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Tyler Rogers (71) throws in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Caption San Francisco Giants' Tommy La Stella, left, is greeted at the dugout after hitting a home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore