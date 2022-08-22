Webb rallies Giants over Bengals with 2 TD passes to Bachman

The Bengals opened a 16-7 lead early in the third quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by Trayveon Williams.

Evan McPherson provided the other points for Cincinnati on field goals of 50, 44 and 31 yards.

Jashaun Corbin had scored on 2-yard run on the last series led by Jones (14 of 16 for 116 yards). Webb then rallied New York with three drives. The first ended with a 31-yard field goal by punter-turned-kicker Jamie Gillan followed by the TD passes for Bachman.

NEW JOBS

With Gano out, Gillan took over the kicking duties and did a good job. Two of his kickoffs in the second half landed in the back of the end zone and were not returned. While the get-off time on his 31-yard field goal was not the fastest, it was down the middle. Safety Julian Love was the holder for the left-footed kicker.

INJURIES

Besides Thibodeaux and Gano, the Giants also saw wide receiver/returner C.J. Board leave with a rib injury and linebacker and sixth-round pick Darrian Beavers sustain an injury to his left knee in the third quarter.

Cincinnati lost guard Lamont Gaillard to a calf injury in the third quarter.

UP NEXT

Bengals: Have Super Bowl rematch with the Rams in Cincinnati on Saturday evening.

Giants: Face the Jets on Sunday in the annual preseason game between the franchises that co-own MetLife Stadium.

New York Giants' Saquon Barkley (26) checks on Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) as he is helped off the field after getting hurt during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) throws a pass during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) throws a pass as New York Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) rushes him during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)

New York Giants' Blake Martinez tackles Cincinnati Bengals' Kendric Pryor (19) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Cincinnati Bengals' Tre Flowers (33) tackles New York Giants' Collin Johnson during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)

Cincinnati Bengals' Allan George, right, defends against a pass to New York Giants' David Sills V during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)