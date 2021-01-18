Weary migrants wait at Guatemala roadblock as caravan stalls

In Vado Hondo Monday, site of the roadblock outside Chiquimula, migrants leaned against the wall or sat up after a fitful night’s sleep in the brush along the road or on the pavement. Some migrants had drifted back to the town in search of food or shade to wait out the stalemate.

Traffic, especially semi-trailers, were backed up for miles. Locals picked their way among the migrants and were allowed to pass the lines of police and soldiers.

On Sunday, Guatemala’s Health Ministry reported that 21 of the migrants who sought medical attention at health centers had tested positive for the coronavirus. The department said the 12 men and nine women would not be returned to Honduras until they undergo quarantine at centers in Guatemala.

Even if the migrants manage to find their way to the Mexican border, that government has made a show of force with thousands of National Guard members and immigration agents waiting there.

Mexico has said it would enforce its immigration laws and require an orderly crossing.

“We are proposing that they seek a dialogue with the migrants, in Honduras, Guatemala,” President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday. “They should attend to them so that they don’t enter any country by force.”

The president said he also hopes to hear U.S. President-elect Joe Biden address immigration in his inauguration speech Wednesday.

AP writer Christopher Sherman in Mexico City contributed to this report.

Honduran migrants show their route on a map of Mexico and Central America to reporters, as they sit near a police roadblock at a highway in Vado Hondo, Guatemala, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Guatemalan police and soldiers used tear gas and wielded batons and shields against a group of Honduran migrants that tried to push through their roadblock. (AP Photo/Sandra Sebastian) Credit: Sandra Sebastian Credit: Sandra Sebastian

Honduran migrants rest on the side of the road near a police roadblock at a highway in Vado Hondo, Guatemala, Guatemala, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Guatemalan police and soldiers have used tear gas and wielded batons and shields against a group of Honduran migrants that tried to push through their roadblock. (AP Photo/Sandra Sebastian) Credit: Sandra Sebastian Credit: Sandra Sebastian

Honduran migrants stand on the side of the road near a police roadblock at a highway in Vado Hondo, Guatemala, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Guatemalan police and soldiers have used tear gas and wielded batons and shields against a group of Honduran migrants that tried to push through their roadblock. (AP Photo/Sandra Sebastian) Credit: Sandra Sebastian Credit: Sandra Sebastian

Injured women, part of a Honduran migrant caravan in their bid to reach the U.S. border, weep as they sit on the side of a highway after clashing with Guatemalan police and soldiers in Vado Hondo, Guatemala, Guatemala, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Sandra Sebastian) Credit: Sandra Sebastian Credit: Sandra Sebastian