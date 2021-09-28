Weakness in Big Tech leads stocks lower in morning trading

Energy stocks rose. Exxon Mobil rose 1.6% and Cabot Oil & Gas rose 1.3%.

Another lingering market worry resonating from China is the possible collapse of one of China’s biggest real estate developers. Evergrande Group is struggling to avoid a default on billions of dollars of debt.

Markets in Asia were mixed while markets in Europe fell.

Investors have been dealing with a choppy market in September as they try to gauge how the economic recovery will progress and how it will impact various industries. The S&P 500 is down 3.3% so far in September and is headed for its first monthly loss since January.

COVID-19 remains a lingering threat and is still taking its toll on businesses and consumers. Economic data on consumer spending and the employment market has been mixed. Companies are warning that supply chain problems and higher prices could crimp sales and profits.