Weakened Cyclone Freddy batters Madagascar, killing 4

Raveloarimanana said that better preparation and early evacuations limited damage and risk to life. But he added that the region was still recovering from Cyclone Batsirai that pummeled the region in February last year and the new damage has only added to residents' despair.

Authorities say 64 tons of relief food rations have been made available to the region.

“Bananas and breadfruit trees fell because of the winds," said Gabriel Ravelomanantsoa, a resident of Antsenavolo, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) southwest of Mananjary. “This is what people eat daily and everything is now destroyed.”

But he added: "Homes were not affected that much as everyone had reinforced their house because we had information in advance.”

Vatovavy region authorities, where Mananjary is located, reported that 12,000 people were displaced. The region's governor told The Associated Press that officials are “still in the process of taking stock of the damage.”

Freddy, now classified as a “moderate tropical storm,” is projected to leave the island Wednesday evening. It is set to travel across the Mozambican Channel where it will likely regain strength as it barrels towards mainland Africa, with Mozambique in its path, the United Nation's meteorological center in Reunion estimated. It is due to make landfall in the country on Friday morning.

The U.N. weather agency warned that the cyclone will lash Mozambique as a “strong tropical storm with potentially damaging winds.”

A regional climate center based in Botswana also warned of “heavy to extreme rainfall" over some parts of Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Eswatini and South Africa.

Meanwhile, fears of a new cyclone forming near the Chagos Archipelago in the Indian Ocean were raised after Reunion's cyclone center said it's monitoring a new tropical depression that “has significant potential to strengthen into a tropical storm by Thursday.”

___

Associated Press writer Wanjohi Kabukuru in Mombasa, Kenya, contributed to this report.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP's climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.