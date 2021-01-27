'We owe this to them': Shoah survivors in vaccine spotlight

Some of the 8,000 members of Vienna's Jewish community were vaccinated in December, when residents of a Jewish nursing home got their first doses, Jakubovits said.

Over the past month, a majority of the elderly Austrians living in nursing homes have received the first dose of a vaccine against COVID-19, Austrian news agency APA reported.

Earlier this week, the president of the European Jewish Congress, called on all countries in the European Union to ensure that Holocaust survivors have access to coronavirus vaccines as quickly as possible.

More than 6 million European Jews were murdered by the Nazis during the Third Reich. The EJC estimates that today only about 20,000 Holocaust survivors still live in the European Union.

”Throughout their lives, they have shown mighty strength of spirit, but in the current crisis, many have sadly died alone and in pain, or are now fighting for their lives, and many others are suffering from extreme isolation,” European Jewish Congress President Moshe Kantor said. “We have a duty to survivors, to ensure that they are able to live their last years in dignity, without fear, and in the company of their loved ones.”

Vaccination efforts across the EU's 27 nations have been off to a slow start with not enough doses available, leading to wide criticism of officials.

In a similar project to that in Vienna, the Jewish community of Bratislava in Slovakia also vaccinated Holocaust survivors on Wednesday.

“We're very, very grateful that the vaccinations are taking place on this symbolic day,” said Tomas Stern, the head of the Jewish community in Bratislava.

Some 128 survivors were to receive their first shot at Bratislava's Jewish community center on Wednesday and another 330 across Slovakia in the coming days.

In Israel, home to many Holocaust survivors, more than 80% of those over age 70 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 60% have received the second dose. Because Israel's vaccination campaign has moved so quickly, officials said there was no need to single out Holocaust survivors.

Still, about 900 Holocaust survivors died of COVID-19 in Israel last year before vaccines were available and about 5,300 survivors were infected, according to Israel's national statistics office.

The vast majority of those killed in the Auschwitz death camp were Jews from across Europe, but other non-Jewish prisoners, including Poles, Roma and Soviet soldiers were also among the victims.

About 192,000 Jews lived in Austria before World War II. After the annexation of Austria by Nazi Germany in 1938, which was enthusiastically supported by many Austrians, more than 100,000 Jews fled the country. Tens of thousands were murdered in death camps.

With World War II having ended more than three-quarters of a century ago, the world’s approximately 240,000 Holocaust survivors are all elderly. Since many were deprived of proper nutrition when they were young, they suffer from numerous medical issues today.

In addition, many live isolated lives, having lost their entire families and also have psychological stresses because of their persecution under the Nazis.

None of those receiving the shots in Vienna wanted to be interviewed by reporters, a fact Jakubovits attributed to persistent anxiety among Holocaust survivors.

“People are afraid that they could be recognized,” she said. “We know we’re living in a time where Anti-Semitism is rising. So people are much more careful what they do.”

Grieshaber reported from Berlin, Josef Federman contributed from Jerusalem.

An elderly Jewish person arrives at a vaccination center to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against the COVID-19 disease on International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.

A Holocaust survivor receives a injection of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against the COVID-19 disease, at a a vaccination center in Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.

A Holocaust survivor receives the COVID-19 vaccine from Health Minister Marek Krajci, right, on International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Bratislava, Slovakia, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.

A Holocaust survivor, left, arrives to get a shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against the COVID-19 disease, at a vaccination center on International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.

A Holocaust survivor receives the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against the COVID-19 disease, at a vaccination center on International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.

An elderly Jewish person arrives at a vaccination center to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against the COVID-19 disease on International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.

Two Holocaust survivors get information prior to their vaccination with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against the COVID-19 disease, at a vaccination center on International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.