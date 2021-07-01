'We can do it': Biden brings message of comfort to Surfside

“You all know it, because a lot of you have been through it as well," Biden said. "There’s gonna be a lot of pain and anxiety and suffering and even the need for psychological help in the days and months that follow. And so, we’re not going anywhere.”

Biden was briefed on the situation with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. The mayor, a Democrat, saluted the efforts to cross party lines in a time of “an unprecedented devastating disaster” and added that the unified government and community response “is what gives us hope.”

DeSantis, a rumored Republican 2024 presidential candidate, said to Biden that the “cooperation has been great," declaring that the administration has "not only been supportive at the federal level, but we’ve had no bureaucracy.”

As Biden pledged federal help and touted the bipartisan nature of the response, he touched DeSantis' hand to underscore the point.

“You know what’s good about this?” Biden said. “It lets the nation know we can cooperate. That’s really important."

Biden then met with first responders who have worked around the clock on a rescue effort that has stretched into its second week amid oppressive heat and humidity and frequent summer storms.

“What you’re doing here is incredible, having to deal with the uncertainty," said Biden, as he offered profuse thanks to those who have been working at the site.

The president was also expected to meet privately for several hours with family members of those affected by the collapse before delivering remarks Thursday afternoon. A visit to the collapse site was uncertain, however, amid concerns about the stability of the debris.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden aimed to “offer up comfort and show unity” with his visit to the site.

Few public figures connect as powerfully on grief as Biden, who lost his first wife and baby daughter in a car collision and later an adult son to brain cancer. In the first months of his term, he has drawn on that empathy to console those who have lost loved ones, including the more than 600,000 who have died in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden has received regular updates on the building collapse. He also sent FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell to the area for a tour of the site earlier this week with DeSantis.

The White House emphasized that it was being careful to coordinate with officials on the ground to ensure that Biden’s visit didn't do anything to distract from the search and rescue effort. “They wanted us to come today,” Jean-Pierre said.

Biden has supported an investigation into the cause of the collapse, and on Wednesday the National Institute of Standards and Technology, which sent a team of scientists and engineers to the site, launched an investigation.

___

Lemire reported from New York.

President Joe Biden attends a briefing in Miami Beach, Fla., with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Thursday, July 1, 2021, on the collapsed condo tower in Surfside. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Heavy machinery sits parked in front of the still standing section of the Champlain Towers South condo building, ahead of a planned visit to the collapse site by President Joe Biden, on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Search and rescue workers, who have had to contend with summer rainstorms, fires within the debris, and the threat of collapse from the still standing portion of the building, were not visible atop the rubble on Thursday morning, as scores of people remain missing one week after the collapse.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

President Joe Biden, right, looks at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, during a briefing with first responders and local officials in Miami, Thursday, July 1, 2021, on the condo tower that collapsed in Surfside, Fla., last week. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

President Joe Biden listens as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a briefing in Miami Beach, Fla., Thursday, July 1, 2021, about the collapsed condo tower in Surfside. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Miami International Airport on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh