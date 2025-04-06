Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin at a glance

Alex Ovechkin with his 895th career goal has broken Wayne Gretzky's NHL record that most thought was untouchable
Former NHL player Wayne Gretzky, left, with Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin, right, during a press conference after an NHL hockey game in which Ovechkin tied Gretzky's NHL career goals record of 894th goals, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Former NHL player Wayne Gretzky, left, with Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin, right, during a press conference after an NHL hockey game in which Ovechkin tied Gretzky's NHL career goals record of 894th goals, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nation & World
By The Associated Press
12 minutes ago
X

Alex Ovechkin with his 895th career goal has broken Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record that most thought was untouchable. A look at Gretzky and Ovechkin and how their careers compare:

Wayne Gretzky

Born: Jan. 26, 1961

Hometown: Brantford, Ontario

NHL debut: Oct. 10, 1979

First goal: Oct. 14, 1979

Stanley Cup titles: 4, all with Edmonton (1984, ‘85, ’87, '88)

Teams: Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues, New York Rangers

Games played: 1,487

NHL records: 55, including most assists (1,963) and points (2,857)

Alex Ovechkin

Born: Sept. 17, 1985

Hometown: Moscow

NHL debut: Oct. 5, 2005

First goal: Oct. 5, 2005 (2)

Stanley Cup titles: 1 with Washington (2018)

Teams: Washington Capitals

Games played: 1,487

NHL records: Goals (895), power-play goals (325), shots (6,851)

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates after scoring his 895th career goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against New York Islanders in Elmont, N.Y., Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A screen shows that Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) had scored his 895th career goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against New York Islanders in Elmont, N.Y., Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Trump advisers say 50-plus countries have reached out for tariff talks...
2
Liverpool shocked by Fulham and Southampton relegated ahead of dismal...
3
Alex Ovechkin breaks Wayne Gretzky's NHL career goals record by scoring...
4
Judge again orders Trump administration to return man mistakenly...
5
How Alex Ovechkin became the top goal-scorer in NHL history