Watts scores 20, No. 8 Michigan State beats No. 6 Duke 75-69

Aaron Henry had 14 points, five rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks for the Spartans.

“We rode him like a horse," coach Tom Izzo.

Joey Hauser had 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Malik Hall added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Michigan State.

Matthew Hurt had 21 points and 13 rebounds for Duke, but freshman Jalen Johnson was limited to 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting after scoring 24 in his college debut. Jaemyn Brakefield scored 11 and Jordan Goldwire had 10 points for the Blue Devils.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: Izzo improved his coaching record to 3-12 against the Blue Devils.

“I’m going to smile and enjoy it because I haven’t done a very good job against Duke," Izzo said. “It’s been one-sided, so this is one step in the right direction.”

It was also the Spartans' first win at Duke, which didn't have its raucous fans at Cameron Indoor Stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m not going to put this as an asterisk," Izzo said.

Duke: Settling for jump shots proved to be a problem because they simply were not falling all night for the Blue Devils, who missed 14 of their first 15 3-pointers and finished 5 of 25 beyond the arc.

“The thing that we did not do was finish," Krzyzewski said.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Michigan State should continue to climb in the AP Top 25, while Duke might slip a bit.

UP NEXT

Michigan State hosts Detroit on Friday night.

Duke hosts Bellarmine on Friday night.

