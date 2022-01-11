Watson to be honorary Masters starter with Nicklaus, Player

He played his first Masters in 1970 as an amateur, and then returned in 1974 after winning the Western Open for the first of his 39 PGA Tour victories. Watson never missed another Masters until playing the last time in 2016.

“Augusta National in April is one of my favorite places to be,” Watson said in a statement. “With the many fond memories of both watching the Masters as a youngster and then competing in the tournament for so many years, I am greatly honored to join my friends and fellow competitors, Jack and Gary, as an honorary starter in this upcoming Masters."

Watson said competing with Nicklaus and helping Player into the green jacket when the South African won for the third time in 1978 are moments that stand out in his career.

Nicklaus, the six-time Masters champion, has been an honorary starter since 2010, while Player started in 2012.

Jock Hutchison and Fred McLeod started in 1963. Others were Byron Nelson, Sam Snead and Gene Sarazen, and then Arnold Palmer. Also, Ken Venturi filled in one year when Nelson couldn't make it.

