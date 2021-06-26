Watson, Hickok tie for 54-hole Travelers lead at 10 under

“When you’re playing in the afternoon you know the challenge ahead of you,” said Watson, who won the event in 2010, ‘15 and ’18. “You don’t want to play safe. In my stage of my career if I have a chance to win I’m going to go for it. That’s the key. I’m not going to worry about third or fourth place. I am going to try to go for it if I can.”

Hickock was 12 under — two strokes ahead of Day and three in front of Watson — heading to the 17th before flying the green and missing a 10-foot par putt. He was still a stroke ahead of the final pairing before three-putting from 8 feet on No. 18 to fall back into a tie.

“I’ve been in contention before,” said Hickok, who has victories on the Korn Ferry Tour and the Canadian Mackenzie Tour. “Obviously, this is a bigger stage. But it’s just about going out there and playing golf, and I play my best when I’m relaxed.”

Watson birdied No. 17 to move to 10 under and then missed a 5-foot birdie putt on No. 18 that would have given him the lead. Day, the overnight leader, putted past the 18th hole from 22 feet for a bogey to finish at 70.

Cameron Smith (66) and Russell Henley (68) also were 9 under, and three players were another stroke back.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson, who birdied the last two holes on Friday to make the cut on the number, shot 65 to climb into a tie for ninth at minus-7. The former world No. 1 reached the clubhouse just two strokes off Day’s 36-hole lead.

“To birdie the last two yesterday to make the cut, which I definitely wanted to be here for the weekend, and obviously go out today and shoot a nice score, it was good,” he said. “So I feel like the game is coming around.”

Johnson shot 61 on Saturday last year to move from a tie for 20th into second, two strokes behind leader Brendan Todd. His victory was his first in 490 days; a win on Sunday would give him his first victory of 2021.

ALL ACES

Abraham Ancer made a hole-in-one with a 7-iron on the 179-yard eighth hole. It was his second straight year with an ace at TPC River Highlands. He had a 1 on the 169-yard 16th hole in the first round last year, when he tied for 11th.

Kyle Stanley also made a 1 with a 7-iron on the eighth.

TURTLE’S HOME

Mark Hubbard took some time out from his round to help a wayward turtle find its way back to a pond after it had wandered onto the eighth green. "He's out there playing lift, clean and place," announcer Jim Nantz said on the broadcast.

Bubba Watson acknowledges the crowd after sinking a putt on the first green during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Bubba Watson hits from the first fairway during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Kramer Hickok smiles before teeing off on the first hole during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Kramer Hickok lines up his shot on the sixth green during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Friday, June 25, 2021, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Russell Henley watches his shot off the first tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Jason Day acknowledges the crowd after sinking a birdie on the first green during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo