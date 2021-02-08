Water cannon fired at protesters as crowds swell in Myanmar

There were reports of new protests Monday in Kachin State in the north, Mon State in the southeast, Tachileik, a border town in eastern Shan State, Naypyitaw and Mandalay, the country’s second largest city, where there were both marchers and a procession of motorbikes.

The protests in Naypyitaw, ongoing for several days, have been especially unusual, for a great part of the city’s population are civil servants and their families. The city was purpose-built under a previous military government, has a heavy military presence and lacks the tradition of protest of the former capital, Yangon.

A morning protest in Yangon, Myanmar’s biggest city, swelled rapidly with the crowd exceeding a thousand demonstrators at a major downtown intersection.

They chanted slogans, raised a three-finger salute and carried placards saying “Reject the military coup” and “Justice for Myanmar.” Some smaller groups broke off from the main protest and headed to the Sule Pagoda, a past rallying point for major protests against previous ruling juntas.

On Sunday, the golden-domed pagoda served as a rallying point for tens of thousands of demonstrators, as it did protesters against military rule during a massive 1988 uprising and again during a 2007 revolt led by Buddhist monks.

The military used deadly force to end both of those uprisings, with estimates of hundreds if not thousands killed in 1988. While riot police have watched the protests this past week, soldiers have been absent and there have been no reports of major clashes.

The growing protests are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country that the military ruled directly for more than five decades before loosening its grip in 2012. Suu Kyi’s government, which also won a landslide election in 2015, was the first led by civilians in decades, though its power was limited by a military-drafted constitution.

A call for a general strike was issued late Sunday by several activist groups in Yangon, but it was not clear if it had been widely circulated or adopted by the informally organized civil disobedience movement at the forefront of the protests.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners in Myanmar, an independent watchdog group, says 165 people, mostly politicians, had been detained since the Feb. 1 coup, with just 13 released.

One foreigner has been confirmed held by the authorities, Sean Turnell, an economist at Australia’s Macquarie University who was an adviser to Suu Kyi’s government. He was detained Saturday under unclear circumstances.

A statement issued Monday by the office of Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said he was being provided with consular support and described him as ” a highly regarded advisor, member of the academic community.”″

“We certainly believe he should be immediately released,” it said.

The military has accused Suu Kyi’s government of failing to act on its complaints that last November’s election was marred by fraud, though the election commission said it had found no evidence to support the claims.

The elected lawmakers of Suu Kyi’s party have asked for international recognition as the country’s government after meeting online Friday to declare themselves as the sole legitimate representatives of the people. The military barred them from convening Parliament last week.

Protesters flashing three fingered salutes and holding an image with an X mark on the face of Myanmar Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing face rows of riot police in Naypyitaw, Myanmar on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.

A man holds up a cardboard sign as other protesters flash the three-fingered salute while gathering outside the Hledan Center in Yangon, Myanmar on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.

Protesters holding an image of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi & President Win Myint in Mandalay, Myanmar on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.

Protesters face riot police in Naypyitaw, Myanmar on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.

Armed riot police are seen near protesters in Naypyitaw, Myanmar on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.

Protesters are sprayed with water fired from a police truck's water cannon in Naypyitaw, Myanmar on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.

A police truck uses a water cannon to disperse a crowd of protesters in Naypyitaw, Myanmar on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.

A police truck uses a water cannon to disperse a crowd of protesters in Naypyitaw, Myanmar on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.

Protesters hold large three-fingered salute cutouts while onboard a vehicle in Yangon, Myanmar on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.

Protesters flash the three-fingered salute as they march near the Sule Pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.

Protesters march near the Sule Pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.

Protesters march near the Sule Pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.

Protesters hold placards with an X mark on the image of Myanmar Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and a sign that says 'Shame on You, Dictator. We never forgive you' as they march in Mandalay, Myanmar on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.

A protester holds a placard with an image of Myanmar military Commander-in-Chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing and Justice For Myanmar as fellow protesters march around Mandalay, Myanmar on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.

A protester holds a monk's bowl upside down as a symbol of boycott during the march around Mandalay, Myanmar on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.

A protester holds an image of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi as fellow protesters march around Mandalay, Myanmar on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.

Buddhist monks flash the three-fingered salute of defiance while holding a placard reading "Let the Dictatorship Fail" in Mandalay, Myanmar on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.

Protesters raise clenched fists while others hold placards as they hold a march in Mandalay, Myanmar on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.

Protesters hold up Wanted posters with an image of Myanmar's Commander-in-Chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, as they march in Yangon, Myanmar on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.