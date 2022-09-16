Water begins receding in Pakistan's worst flood-hit south

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has urged developed countries, especially those behind climate change, to scale up aid to his country.

The previous day, scientists and experts in the latest study about ongoing floods in Pakistan said that the country's overall vulnerability, including people living in harm's way, was the chief factor in the disaster. But "climate change" also played a role in causing heavy rains, which triggered flooding in the country.

August rainfall in the Sindh and Baluchistan provinces -- together nearly the size of Spain -- was at least seven times normal amounts, while the country as a whole had more than triple its normal rainfall. That's according to the report by World Weather Attribution, a collection of mostly volunteer scientists from around the world who do real-time studies of extreme weather to look for evidence of climate change.

In Pakistan, the country's minister for climate change, Sherry Rehman, was the first to publicly blame the developed world for causing climate-induced unusually heavy monsoon rains, which started in June and are expected to continue this month.

“Pakistan, at least in the south, is totally inundated. Outside of Karachi, go a little further up in Sindh and you will see an ocean of water, with no break," she tweeted recently. “Where to place the tents, where to find dry ground? How to feed 33 million people plus? How to get them healthcare? Help us.”

Combined Shape Caption Displaced families who fled their flood-hit homes take refuge along a roadside in Jamshoro, southern Sindh province, Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The devastating floods affected over 33 million people and displaced over half a million people who are still living in tents and make-shift homes. The water has destroyed 70% of wheat, cotton and other crops in Pakistan. (AP Photo/Pervez Masih) Credit: Pervez Masih Credit: Pervez Masih

Combined Shape Caption Displaced families who fled their flood-hit homes take refuge along a roadside in Jamshoro, southern Sindh province, Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The devastating floods affected over 33 million people and displaced over half a million people who are still living in tents and make-shift homes. The water has destroyed 70% of wheat, cotton and other crops in Pakistan. (AP Photo/Pervez Masih) Credit: Pervez Masih Credit: Pervez Masih

Combined Shape Caption FILE - A displaced family wades through a flooded area after heavy rainfall, in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, Aug. 24, 2022. A new study says human-caused climate change juiced the rainfall that triggered Pakistan's floods by up to 50%. But the authors of the Thursday, Sept. 15, study say other societal issues that make the country vulnerable and put people in harm's way are probably the biggest factor in the ongoing humanitarian disaster. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain, File) Credit: Zahid Hussain Credit: Zahid Hussain

Combined Shape Caption FILE - People navigate through a flooded road caused by heavy monsoon rains, in Nasirabad, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, Aug. 22, 2022. A new study says human-caused climate change juiced the rainfall that triggered Pakistan's floods by up to 50%. But the authors of the Thursday, Sept. 15, study say other societal issues that make the country vulnerable and put people in harm's way are probably the biggest factor in the ongoing humanitarian disaster. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain, File) Credit: Zahid Hussain Credit: Zahid Hussain

Combined Shape Caption FILE - People push a rickshaw through a flooded road after a heavy rainfall in Karachi, Pakistan, July 7, 2022. A new study says human-caused climate change juiced the rainfall that triggered Pakistan's floods by up to 50%. But the authors of the Thursday, Sept. 15, study say other societal issues that make the country vulnerable and put people in harm's way are probably the biggest factor in the ongoing humanitarian disaster. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan, File) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan