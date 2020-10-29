Watchdog says USGS chief retaliated against whistleblower

After the whistleblower lodged the complaint, Geological Survey chief James F. Reilly told other staffers the employee was “evil” and asked to know about any other whistleblowers so he could move them, the inspector general’s office found in a report.

Interior Department spokesman Nicholas Goodwin disputed the findings, calling the report “wrong in its legal and factual conclusions.” The employee, who was not identified in the report, had asked previously for reassignment and suffered no cut in pay or civil-service grade level, Goodwin said.