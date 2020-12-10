Watchdog raises possible Kushner link to $700M rescue loan

“This warrants further investigation,” Ramamurti said. He called the loan to YRC “a fast-tracked, extremely generous loan that just so happened to help” Apollo as YRC’s creditor.

There was no immediate comment on the matter to The Associated Press from Kushner or his staff.

“Apollo was not involved at all in (YRC's) decision to seek the Treasury funds," Apollo spokesperson Joanna Rose said Thursday. “We are a capital provider for thousands of companies. We are one of many lenders to YRC. This is not a company that our funds own or control."

The congressional monitors found that taxpayers could be at risk of losing money on the $700 million investment. YRC has had financial problems for years, well before the onset of the pandemic, and has been at risk of bankruptcy.

Mnuchin defended the loan, saying that YRC meets the criteria for companies deemed essential for national security as the Treasury Department had worked out with the Defense Department and the Office of Director of National Intelligence.

He acknowledged that taxpayers could end up losing the money if YRC fails and doesn’t pay it back. “This was a risky loan,” Mnuchin said, but he added, “We’ve been fortunate that the economy recovered. ... Ultimately Treasury and the taxpayers will be very well compensated.”

Mnuchin noted that, before the loan was approved this summer, several lawmakers had asked the Treasury Department to help YRC in order to save jobs.

Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., a member of the panel who is a former banker, told Mnuchin, “Were I still in finance, I would not have made this loan.”

YRC, based in Overland Park, Kansas, provides transportation and logistics services, such as delivering food, electronics and other supplies to military locations around the country. The Defense Department is a major YRC client, and it’s the leading transportation provider to the Department of Homeland Security.

The national security portion of Treasury’s corporate aid program, with an available pot of up to $17 billion, had been expected earlier this year to be earmarked for hard-pressed aircraft maker Boeing or for General Electric. They were able to tap the private credit markets and didn’t seek government aid.

To qualify for the national security aid, companies should be performing under defense contracts of the highest national priority or operating under top-secret security clearance. YRC apparently didn’t meet either of the criteria but qualified under a “catchall” provision allowing a recommendation and certification from the secretary of defense or the director of national intelligence to be sufficient.

The four-member oversight commission was appointed by congressional leaders of both parties to monitor the spending of some $2 trillion in economic aid enacted by Congress last spring and directed by the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve.