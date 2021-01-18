Watchdog: Fossil fuel firms need to curb climate gas leaks

"There is no good reason to allow these harmful leaks to continue, and there is every reason for responsible operators to ensure that they are addressed,” the agency's executive director, Fatih Birol, was quoted as saying.

He added that governments could also help tackle the problem with more effective industry regulation.

Satellite imaging has become an increasingly important tool in pinpointing the source of manmade methane emissions in recent years.

The report cited data by analytics firm Kayrros showing that methane emissions decreased in Iraq, Kuwait, Turkmenistan and the United States last year, while increasing in Algeria, Kazakhstan and Russia, which saw a 32% rise in 2020 compared with the previous year.

