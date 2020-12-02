Washington state to boost workers' comp rates for Amazon

A report by the Center for Investigative Reporting found that Amazon's warehouse workers are injured at a rate well over the industry average, thanks in part to its ambitious production goals. Overexertion, being struck by an object, falling and repetitive motion are typical causes.

Joe Kendo, government affairs director at the state American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations labor council, suggested Amazon could lower its premiums by investing more in worker safety and by allowing workers to unionize.

Amazon has added more than 400,000 workers across the country since January, mostly in fulfillment centers, to meet increased demand for online shopping during the pandemic, officials said. Amazon now employs 1.2 million people in the U.S. and is still looking to hire 200,000 more regular and seasonal workers.