Washington state prisoners released after drug law is voided

Christopher Lanz, a defense attorney in White Salmon, in Klickitat County, said he has a handful of clients in custody for simple possession — including Olivia Slemp, who received a commutation Monday for three convictions. Lanz said he is asking a court to vacate Slemp's convictions, and he credited Inslee for ensuring she was released in the meantime.

“This is a great result,” Lanz said. “It gets people out of custody when there was no constitutional basis for them to be in custody.”

The ruling came in the case of Shannon Blake, a Spokane woman who had received a pair of jeans from a friend that had a small bag of methamphetamine in a pocket. The court found that criminalizing unknowing, passive conduct violated due process protections. Among those who could be convicted under the law was a letter carrier who unwittingly delivers a package of drugs, someone whose roommate hides drugs in a common living area, and someone who picks up the wrong bag at an airport, the majority noted.

Possession of larger amounts — with intent to distribute — remains unlawful.

Lawmakers have been wrestling with how to respond to the ruling. Oregon this year became the only other state to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of all types of drugs, increasing access to treatment instead. Some Democratic lawmakers hope to emulate that approach, saying the ruling offers a rare opportunity to begin to address the harm the war on drugs has caused, especially to communities of color.

Republicans have argued that the state should re-criminalize drug possession, saying it's important to be able to have the leverage of a prison term to push people into treatment.