Washington Post's Marty Baron says he's retiring next month

One of the nation's top journalism executives, Baron took over the Post's newsroom in 2012 after editing the Boston Globe and Miami Herald before that. Liev Schreiber portrayed Baron in the 2015 movie “Spotlight” about the Globe's investigation of the Catholic Church and introduced the journalist to a wider audience.

In a note to the Post's staff, Baron recounted a series of “epic” stories that he's been involved in during his 45-year career in journalism.