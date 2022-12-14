Washington man indicted in fires at Jehovah's Witness halls

Starrett now faces three additional counts of damage to religious property, which is a hate crime, and three counts of using fire to commit a federal felony in connection with arsons at Jehovah's Witness halls in Tumwater and Olympia in 2018.

Starrett is due to be arraigned next week. His attorney, Lance Hester, didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment. But in a letter to a federal magistrate judge in October 2021, Starrett insisted that he didn't attack the worship halls.

“The prosecutor claimed I'm a danger to society. This is simply not true,” he wrote. “It was stated that I was under investigation for several attacks against Jehovah Witnesses (JW) churches. I am innocent.”

Prosecutors have said that electronic evidence placed devices owned and controlled by Starrett were at or near the scenes of some of the arsons, that accounts registered to him were used to search for information about the halls and the religion, and that an individual matching him and a car matching his were captured on surveillance video at some of the scenes.

Furthermore, they said that several friends and family members told law enforcement that Starrett believed he was haunted by the spirits of an ex-girlfriend's deceased Jehovah's Witness relatives, and that he hated the religion. The friends and family members also reported that he used drugs and alcohol heavily and had serious mental health issues.

In a follow-up letter to the court, Starrett also denied using drugs or being haunted by spirits: “I smoke American Spirits brand cigarettes. There must be some confusion?”

“Our criminal investigators have been working tirelessly on these attacks since they began in 2018,” Jonathan T. McPherson, the ATF's special agent in charge in Seattle, said in a news release. “We hope this indictment helps calm the fears of those in the Pierce and Thurston county areas through the knowledge that Layes is being prosecuted for his alleged crimes.”

Starrett could face decades in prison if convicted.

The religion's global headquarters are in Tuxedo Park, New York.