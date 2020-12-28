Washington beaten by Panthers, fails to clinch NFC East

New York's loss earlier Sunday at Baltimore put the NFC East squarely in focus for Washington (6-9), which now must beat Jalen Hurts and the Eagles next week to wrap up the NFL's weakest division.

Carolina (5-10) snapped a three-game skid behind 197 yards passing from Teddy Bridgewater and an opportunistic performance on defense and special teams. With Christian McCaffrey out again, Curtis Samuel had five catches for 106 yards and was the Panthers' leading rusher with 52 yards on seven carries.

TEDDY TIME

Keenly aware the Panthers have eight losses this season with a chance to tie or take the lead late in the fourth quarter, Bridgewater made sure they weren't in that spot this time. Bridgewater completed 12 of 18 passes in the first half, throwing a 14-yard TD pass to Robby Anderson and leading another scoring drive.

CAPTAIN CHASE

Rookie Chase Young was Washington's best player in his first game since replacing Haskins as a captain. The No. 2 pick forced Bridgewater to fumble on a sack in Washington territory early in the third quarter to prevent Carolina from putting up even more points. The offense scored on the ensuing drive.

Young, 21, was already the youngest player in franchise history to be picked for the Pro Bowl.

RIVERA STRONG

Carolina players and coaches wore “Rivera Strong" sweatshirts during pregame warmups to pay tribute to the team's former coach, who underwent treatment for a form of skin cancer earlier this season. Rivera coached the Panthers for almost a decade, a stint that included a 15-1 season with a trip to the Super Bowl five years ago.

INJURIES

Panthers: LT Trent Scott left early in the third quarter with a shoulder injury and did not return. Scott was already filling in for injured starter Russell Okung, who was inactive.

Washington: S Kamren Curl missed a few plays in the third quarter while getting medical attention. ... Played without top WR Terry McLaurin, who couldn't keep gutting through a nagging ankle injury.

UP NEXT

Panthers: Host NFC South champion New Orleans next Sunday.

Washington: Gets another chance to win the NFC East next Sunday at Philadelphia.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) celebrates his touchdown against the Washington Football Team with his teammates during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Brandon Zylstra (16) is surround by teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas (82) drops a pass as Carolina Panthers cornerback Rasul Douglas (24) cover him during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) passes the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally) Credit: Mark Tenally Credit: Mark Tenally

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) celebrating his touchdown against the Washington Football Team with teammates during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Carolina Panthers free safety Tre Boston (33) makes an interception on a pass intended for Washington Football Team wide receiver Steven Sims (15) in the closing minute of the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md. Also leaping in the air is Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26). (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh