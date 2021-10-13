Washington AG: Facebook gave false info in campaign suit

The company has argued that Washington’s campaign finance laws are unconstitutional and violate both the First Amendment’s free speech protections and the Commerce Clause, which gives Congress the power to regulate interstate commerce.

In a court filing, Facebook says that it did not provide false testimony because the issue the Attorney General’s Office was asking about was outside the agreed-upon scope and time frame of the questioning.

Washington’s strict campaign finance laws require ad sellers such as Facebook to disclose specific information on the names and addresses of people who buy ads, who the ads target and the total number of views of each ad.

Facebook calls the law “onerous” and says it violates the First Amendment by compelling the company to make disclosures about political speech — information about who is buying political ads — that it would not otherwise make.