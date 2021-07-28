Was Macron's phone a target for spies? French investigate

Morocco, a key French ally, has toughened its stance against allegations that it was infiltrating cellphones, with Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita saying last week that anyone making such claims must show proof or justify itself in court, the official MAP news agency reported. Morocco has filed a suit for defamation against Amnesty International and the Paris-based nonprofit Forbidden Stories, which obtained a list of 50,000 cellphones of people said to be potential surveillance targets.

“There are talks between members of the governments and their counterparts,” Attal said, adding that he had no further comment due to the ongoing investigation, which he said involves “serious, in-depth, very technical” inspections.

Separately, the Paris prosecutor’s office is investigating the suspected widespread use of Pegasus to target journalists, human rights groups and politicians in multiple countries.

Parly was not expected to make any public comments on her meeting with Gantz, who was in Paris on a long-planned visit, the government spokesman said.

Before that meeting, the Israeli defense minister visited with members of France's Jewish community to talk about a rise in antisemitic attacks. Gantz emphasized that “an attack on any Jew in the world is an attack on us as a nation,” his office said.