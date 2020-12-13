Warsaw protesters march to home of country's leader

Riot police blocked the protesters, forcing them to take another route along the Vistula River to reach Kaczynski's home in the northern Zoliborz district.

Police announced on loudspeakers that the protest was illegal, saying “we have an epidemic." To that the protesters replied: “We have an epidemic of PiS,” using the Polish acronym for Law and Justice. “We are overthrowing the government!”

Many carried European Union and rainbow flags to show their support for tolerance and being part of the Western world.

Kaczynski's apartment building was surrounded by hundreds of police officers in riot gear, preventing the protesters from getting very close.

Disgruntled farmers angry also carried out a separate protest overnight, leaving a large mound of eggs, potatoes and a dead pig on the street in front of Kaczynski's home.

The farmers said they were receiving too little for their produce and accused the government of failing to respond to their problems.

Police said they fined four people for littering and blocking the street.