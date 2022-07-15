Warsaw mayor has COVID-19, again. Calls for preventive plan

Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski said on Twitter the virus seems to be “even more treacherous and contagious” then before and its symptoms are far from banal. Last year he was hospitalized due to a coronavirus infection.

He appealed to the Poles not to ignore the threat of potential reinfection. Trzaskowski, an opposition figure, also criticized Poland's right-wing government for having taken no preventive steps of late to counter new variants.