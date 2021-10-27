Warsaw court bans far-right march, nationalists plan appeal

The Nov. 11 march has attracted large numbers of participants in recent years, underlining the rising support for the far right in Poland and elsewhere. Nationalists from other countries also travel to Warsaw to take part, while organizers have received funding and other support from the right-wing Polish government.

Konstanty Radziwill, the governor of the region where Warsaw is located and a member of the ruling Law and Justice party, approved the march last week. But Warsaw's District Court on Wednesday ruled in favor of an appeal by Rafal Trzaskowski, the liberal mayor of the capital, who sought to ban this year's march following violence a year ago.