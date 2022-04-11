Warriors' Thompson carrying vintage form into the playoffs

In New Orleans, Thompson looked like the sharp-shooter who could single-handedly take over a game.

He scored 21 first-half points to stake Golden State to a 20-point halftime lead. And when New Orleans tried to make a game of it late in the third quarter, Thompson returned to put it away with 15 points in a five-minute span early in the fourth quarter.

His scoring came on everything from driving reverse layups and floaters to pull-up jumpers, turnarounds and, of course, 3s — seven of them.

Kerr said the scoring display Thompson has put on recently “doesn’t surprise me, actually, because it’s Klay.”

“He’s one of the greatest shooters of all time,” Kerr continued. "The biggest thing is he’s just found his rhythm. He’s gotten his conditioning. Early on, he wanted everything back so badly he was forcing the issue, and it’s just been really fun to watch him settle in.”

Just in time for the third-seeded Warriors' first playoff series in three seasons. They open their first-round series at home against Denver on Saturday night.

“A lot of ups and downs for myself this season, but I stuck with it,” Thompson said. “I will continue to do that, and some great momentum going into the playoffs. I can't wait. I'm so excited of the playoffs, Having to watch the last two years was painful.”

Caption Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) shoots in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Sunday, April 10, 2022. The Warriors won 128-107. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert

Caption Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) shoots in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Sunday, April 10, 2022. The Warriors won 128-107. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert

Caption Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) shoots between New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) and forward Naji Marshall (8) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday, April 10, 2022. The Warriors won 128-107. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert

Caption Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson reacts after scoring a 3-point basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Sunday, April 10, 2022. The Warriors won 128-107. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert