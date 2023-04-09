Warriors set NBA record with 55-point 1st quarter in rout

Golden State led 55-27 after the first quarter and 84-53 at the half.

TIP-INS

Warriors: The Warriors will face the Sacramento Kings in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Trail Blazers: Before the game, Portland re-signed guard Skylar Mays for the rest of the season after his 10-day contract expired. … They also signed center Chance Comanche, who had previously played for the Stockton Kings of the G League. … Guard Shaquille Harrison’s 10-day contract with the Blazers expired Saturday, and he signed a contract with the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Clinched the sixth seed in the Western Conference playoffs and will face the Sacramento Kings in the first round.

Trail Blazers: Finished the season with the fifth-worst record in the NBA and a 10.5% chance at winning the No. 1 overall pick at the May 16 draft lottery in Chicago.

