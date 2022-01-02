Warriors rally in the 4th quarter for 123-116 win over Jazz

Utah tied it at 111-111 on a 3-pointer from Bogdanovic. Curry answered with back-to-back baskets and Iguodala added a 3-pointer to give the Warriors a 119-112 lead with 40 seconds left.

Golden State shot 53% from the field before halftime and 53.5% overall for the game. The Warriors made 17 3-pointers and improved to 5-16 all-time in New Year’s Day games.

TIP INS

Golden State: Curry has now made at least one 3-pointer in 158 consecutive games, setting a new NBA record. He eclipsed his own record of 157 straight games. … Kevon Looney fouled out with 59.4 seconds left after totaling eight points, seven rebounds, and six assists. … Golden State had 39 assists on 46 baskets.

Utah: Mitchell is 29 of 32 from the free-throw line in his last three games. He went 10-of-11 against Golden State but did not attempt a free throw in the fourth quarter. … O’Neale finished with 15 points, scoring in double figures for just the second time in 13 games. He went scoreless against Minnesota on Friday after not attempting a shot or a free throw.

UP NEXT

Golden State: Host Miami on Monday.

Jazz: Visit New Orleans on Monday.

Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) shoots as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Isaac Hale)

Utah Jazz fans celebrate a basket by Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic, foreground, during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Isaac Hale)

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) passes the ball to guard Mike Conley (11) while Clarkson is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Isaac Hale)

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr directs his players in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Isaac Hale)

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks while guarded by Golden State Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr., right, in the second half during an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Isaac Hale)

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts to an official's call in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Kerr was given a technical foul a few moments later. (AP Photo/Isaac Hale)

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) holds his follow-through on his shot while guarded by Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (23) in the first half during an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Isaac Hale)

Golden State Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. (32) competes with Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) for a rebound in the first half during an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Isaac Hale)