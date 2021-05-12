Warriors rally for second straight night, beat Suns 122-116

Poole hit a 3-pointer with 57 seconds left in the third to get Golden State within 93-88 — a night after his successful half-court heave at the third-quarter buzzer against Utah. The Warriors trailed 98-92 Tuesday to begin the fourth and Poole hit another 3.

Golden State needed his hot hand given Curry's struggles from deep for a second straight night.

Curry had a 49-point performance with 11 3-pointers in Saturday’s 136-97 thumping of the Thunder, but has been off from long range in two games since: going just 4 for 24 on 3s — 1 for 11 Tuesday and 3 of 13 on Monday.

Poole scored 20 points to wrap up Golden State’s final set of back-to-backs as the Warriors won their fourth straight at home.

Phoenix led by as many as 16 and began a sizzling 18 for 26 making 7 of 10 3s to build a 43-30 advantage.

LUCKY RABBIT'S FOOT

Alex, a sweet therapy bunny that became a social media hit last month attending a Giants baseball game, made it to Chase Center by season's end to cheer on the Warriors.

Owner Kei Kato and her fiancé, Josh Row, had their seats upgraded to the lower bowl as the team made a special exception so the bunny could attend — saying the bunny was their “lucky rabbit's foot” for the playoff push because rabbits aren't typically allowed in the arena.

He received a big screen bunny welcome from the Warriors during a first-quarter timeout.

“Just to give back and make everybody happy makes us happy,” Kato said. “We want to share him with the world.”

TIP-INS

Suns: PF Cameron Johnson missed his third straight game with a sprained right wrist. ... The Suns won the first two matchups of the season by 20 or more points, 120-98 on March 4 and 114-93 on Jan. 28. ... The Suns were 10 for 18 on 3s in the first half. ... Phoenix surrendered 62 Warriors points in the paint.

Warriors: F Damion Lee did more court work a day after shooting for the first time since contracting COVID-19 despite being vaccinated. Coach Steve Kerr spoke to Lee and “he’ll ramp it up a little bit today.” F Eric Paschall, still sidelined by a strained left hip flexor, played in another three-on-three game as he has been doing in recent days. The hope is he will be ready to return either Friday or in Sunday's regular-season finale against Memphis.

UP NEXT

Suns: Host Portland in their final home game Thursday before finishing with back-to-back games at San Antonio on Saturday and Sunday.

Warriors: Host the Pelicans on Friday night having won 13 of the last 15 at home vs. New Orleans.

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) celebrates with forward Draymond Green (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in San Francisco, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder, left, grabs the ball in front of Golden State Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne, left, shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson (95) dunks in front of Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) and guard Devin Booker during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors forward Kent Bazemore, right, shoots against Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots in front of Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges, left, and center Deandre Ayton (22) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) talks toward Phoenix Suns players during halftime of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, right, is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu