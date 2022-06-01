Warriors new home proves to be tough venue for visitors

“Being able to start at home is huge, especially in the playoffs, even in the Finals," guard Jordan Poole said. "We have our home crowd, our home routine, the same thing we do practice wise. Just continue to try to take care of business at home, as we’ve done all playoffs.”

It took time for Chase Center to establish itself after the Warriors moved there following the 2018-19 season. With some of the longtime fans from Oakland priced out of more expensive new arena in place of newer fans without the same life-long attachment to the franchise, the environment struggled to match the old one across the bay.

Other circumstances didn't help the cause either. Golden State had the worst record in the NBA that first season as stars like Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry missed most of that season.

The team fared better last season but played most of the season in an empty arena because of the COVID-19 pandemic before having small crowds by the end of the season.

But the arena has been full this season and now has been hosting its first truly meaningful games this postseason. Early in this playoff run, Curry said the Warriors were still “trying to find (Chase Center's) identity.”

“After two years of not having fans (always), you can really tell the difference now when you have a full crowd and it’s going crazy,” big man Kevon Looney said. ”I'm glad that the Chase Center is rocking like this and they fans have been really giving us this extra boost."

Playing on the road is far from a daunting task for the Celtics, who are coming off a Game 7 win in the Eastern Conference finals at Miami after staving off elimination in the second round with a Game 6 win at Milwaukee.

In all, Boston has won seven of nine games on the road during these playoffs, beating the Nets and Bucks twice each and the Heat three times. Only Houston in 1995 won it all of those previous teams, winning the first two games in Orlando on the way to a sweep.

___

