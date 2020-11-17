Warriors GM Myers faces draft challenges like no other year

That doesn't mean Myers couldn't find a bit of a reason to smile after securing the second selection in Wednesday's draft.

“I joked a little bit, but all you have to like is two guys,” Myers said.

Yet this is an unfamiliar place for Myers and the Warriors, who floundered last season without Thompson the entire way and two-time MVP Curry for almost all of it. They had to rely largely on youth after five straight runs to the NBA Finals.

The challenge of evaluating prospects is far more daunting given that the coronavirus shut down sports last spring and knocked out the NCAA Tournament — key games for NBA scouts to identify talent and potential fits for their franchises.

For Myers, the process of identifying players and developing a draft board happened right away. That began even before Golden State found out its position, because the Warriors knew they would have a high pick after a disappointing season as they played their first year at new Chase Center in San Francisco.

They finished 15-50 for the NBA’s worst record, with Thompson out recovering from ACL surgery on his left knee and Curry nursing a broken left hand and missing more than four months. Two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant departed in free agency to join the Brooklyn Nets.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had more time or more runway to figure that part out,” Myers said of placing names on the board.

“But now we know what pick we have, so whether that means more virtual contact with certain players, whether that means more meetings probably internally, more film, we’ll be able to focus more, the gap between the fifth pick and the first or second pick, it certainly narrows your scope. If we had the fifth pick, I think you’re looking at a much broader range of guys.”

With so many fewer games to watch players because of COVID-19, Myers credits everyone from agents to scouts and executives and players and their colleges for doing their best, because “it makes for a lot of unknowns. It makes for a lot of variables that we’re not accustomed to dealing with.”

The Warriors were on track to use all of their allowed 10 pre-draft visits, which can include a meal (socially distanced and safely done, of course).

Not having had the NCAA Tournament doesn't necessarily mean much, if you ask coach Steve Kerr.

“There have been guys who've had great runs in the NCAA Tournament who maybe got drafted higher,” Kerr said. “I know James Harden had a tough go in the NCAA Tournament with ASU and didn't play particularly well and the guy's one of the greatest players in the history of the game, so it goes both ways. You take that with a grain of salt. I think the hardest part this year is just not having the volume of games that you'd like to see. Some of these guys were limited to just a handful of games on tape, so it makes for a very difficult evaluation.”

Again, Myers is keeping the mood as light as can be despite the obstacles.

“I’m open to suggestions. Who should we draft? I’m open," he said. "Should I put on a suit?”

