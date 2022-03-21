Warriors' Curry expects to return by start of playoffs

“He didn’t try to hurt me,” Curry said. “There’s a certain way he plays. I don’t think many other people would have made the play he did, but I don’t think it was malicious or dirty.”

Curry was walking awkwardly in the boot Sunday. He said he’s doing what he can in the weight room to stay in shape. By next week, he hopes to be back on the court doing some basketball activity but added that a cautious approach is necessary.

“From what I’m told, just in terms of ligaments around the injury and the bone that’s underneath there, you want to not rush the beginning phases of healing because that’s when you get the most progress,” Curry said. “Then, when you do put the shoe back on and get back on the court and get reps, you’re not dealing with crazy soreness or anything.”

The Warriors are third in the Western Conference.

