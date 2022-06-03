Warriors collapse in 4th quarter to lose Game 1 of Finals

It was the biggest blown lead after three quarters of an NBA Finals game in 30 years as the experienced Warriors fell apart down the stretch instead of a Celtics team filled with Finals newcomers. The last team to lose a Finals game when leading by at least 12 points after three quarters was Portland in 1992 in a Game 6 series-ending loss to Michael Jordan and the Bulls.

The Game 1 loss was just the third in 24 playoff series for the Warriors under coach Steve Kerr with the others coming in the 2019 Finals against Toronto and the 2016 Western Conference finals against Oklahoma City.

It also overshadowed what had been a blistering start by Stephen Curry, who made a Finals record six 3-pointers and scored 21 points in the first quarter.

But the Celtics adjusted and Curry made just one 3-pointer and scored 13 points the rest of the way.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) brings the ball up the court against the Boston Celtics during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in San Francisco, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry rolls on the floor during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics in San Francisco, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)