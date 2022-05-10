journal-news logo
Warriors coach Steve Kerr out with COVID-19, Brown steps in

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, right, reacts to referee Courtney Kirkland (61) after a call during the first half of Game 3 of the team's NBA basketball Western Conference playoff semifinal against the Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, right, reacts to referee Courtney Kirkland (61) after a call during the first half of Game 3 of the team's NBA basketball Western Conference playoff semifinal against the Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

By JANIE McCAULEY, Associated Press
18 minutes ago
Warriors coach Steve Kerr tested positive for COVID-19 and will be replaced by associate head coach Mike Brown on the bench for Golden State in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Memphis Grizzlies

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Warriors coach Steve Kerr tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday evening and will be replaced by associate head coach Mike Brown on the bench for Golden State in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Kerr, 56, had been regularly wearing a mask at team headquarters in recent days.

The Warriors said Kerr had just received his result approximately 1 hour, 45 minutes before tipoff at Chase Center. Brown on Sunday reached agreement to become coach of the Sacramento Kings but will stay with the Warriors through their postseason run.

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr talks to the team as a flagrant-2 foul is reviewed during the first quarter of Game 2 of the team's NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies in Memphis, Tenn., Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr gestures to players during the first half of Game 2 of the team's second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr gestures to players during the first half of Game 2 of the team's second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr leaves the practice court for a press conference on an off day practice before the Golden State Warriors play the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs at Fedex Forum in Memphis, Tenn., on Monday, May 2, 2022. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr leaves the practice court for a press conference on an off day practice before the Golden State Warriors play the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs at Fedex Forum in Memphis, Tenn., on Monday, May 2, 2022. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr leaves the practice court for a press conference on an off day practice before the Golden State Warriors play the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs at Fedex Forum in Memphis, Tenn., on Monday, May 2, 2022. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

