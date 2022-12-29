Warren Buffett jumps into local politics to fight streetcar

Buffett didn't respond Thursday to questions about his letter.

The proposed streetcar would start less than 20 blocks away from the midtown home Buffett has lived in for decades and run right past the headquarters of his Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate on the way downtown.

Mutual of Omaha officials said when they announced their new office tower that is expected to become their namesake city's tallest building that the new streetcar was a key part of its plan because it would provide convenient access to the new headquarters. The company declined to respond directly to Buffett's criticisms Thursday.

The city is banking on new tax revenue from other development expected along the streetcar line to pay for the project. And the City Council has already approved the bonds that will pay for it.

Buffett said that he would vote no on the project if he was given the chance, but the city isn't required to hold an election. The project has been moving forward with little significant public opposition since it was announced in January alongside Mutual's new headquarters.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert told the Omaha World-Herald that she met with Buffett Wednesday to discuss the streetcar and development in the city.

“I have great admiration for Mr. Buffett,” Stothert said, “but I respectfully disagree with his position on the streetcar.”

Buffett's tiny headquarters staff of about two dozen people isn't likely to add to the number of people using the streetcar even if it does go right past their front door because it will only extend about seven blocks west of the office.

But the conglomerate Buffett leads as Chairman and CEO does own more than 90 companies worldwide, including the BNSF railroad, Geico insurance, several major utilities and an eclectic assortment of manufacturing and retail businesses such as Dairy Queen and Precision Castparts. Berkshire also holds several hundred millions of dollars of stocks, including major investments in Apple, Coca-Cola and Bank of America.