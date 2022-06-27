War-damaged Russian weapons on display in Poland

The display, called "For Our Freedom and Yours," opened on the eve of a NATO summit in Madrid that aims to boost the strength of the military alliance's rapid reaction force and military support for Ukraine.

Maliar said Russia's artillery is 10 times more powerful than Ukraine's. Ukraine has been urging its western allies to provide more military equipment and munitions to support its defense against severe Russian attacks in the east of the country.

There are plans to take the weapons display to the Czech Republic and elsewhere in Europe, Maliar said.

Ukraine’s neighbor Poland has been a staunch supporter of Kyiv, seeing Ukraine's resistance as defending all of Europe.

People visit an open-air exhibition of damaged and burnt-out Russian tanks and armored vehicles at the Castle Square, in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, June 27, 2022. The vehicles were captured by Ukrainian military forces during the war in the Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities announced that there are plans for similar exhibits in other European capitals such as Berlin, Paris, Madrid and Lisbon. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)

