Wander Franco charged with illegally carrying a gun in the altercation that led to his arrest

The gun was registered to Franco’s uncle, authorities said.

Franco, 23, who awaits trial in a sexual abuse case involving a minor, was arrested Sunday after an argument broke out in a San Juan de la Maguana apartment complex parking lot.

Another man and a woman were also detained in the armed confrontation. Two firearms were seized, police previously said.

Prosecutors said no one was hurt in the dispute and both parties agreed not to press charges.

A conviction for illegally possessing a firearm could call for a three-to-five year prison sentence.

Franco is scheduled to go to trial Dec. 12 in the northern province of Puerto Plata in a sexual abuse case involving a 14-year-old girl. He was also charged with sexual and commercial exploitation against a minor, and human trafficking.

Franco was conditionally released Jan. 5, four days after his arrest on the abuse allegations.

Franco, who has refused to speak to the media, has said about the sexual abuse case: “Everything is in God’s hands.”

Franco was amid his third major league season when his career was halted in August 2023. He agreed to an 11-year, $182 million contract in November 2021.

Tampa Bay placed him on the restricted list on July 10, cutting off the pay he had been receiving while on administrative leave.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb