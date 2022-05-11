Walt Disney Co. Q2 results fall short but stock jumps

The company remains in the crosshairs of Republican lawmakers and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over its opposition to a new state law barring instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. DeSantis signed a bill last month to dissolve the private government Walt Disney World controls on its property in the state in retaliation.

The entertainment giant said Wednesday it earned $470 million, or 26 cents per share, in the three months ended April 2. That's down from $901 million, or 49 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier. Adjusted for one-time items, Disney earned $1.08 per share in the latest quarter.