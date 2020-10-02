Walmart to sell UK chain Asda in $8.8 billion deal

Brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa, along with investors TDR Capital will acquire a majority of Asda, while Walmart will retain a minority stake and a seat of the board, the parties said in a joint statement issued Friday. Details of the deal weren’t released.

Walmart has owned Asda since 1999 but had been looking for a buyer recently to focus on higher-growth markets. Based in Bentonville, Arkansas, Walmart has given up on operations in several international markets over the past 15 years, including Germany and South Korea. In many of these countries, it has lacked the scale to press local suppliers on price as it does in the United States.