Walmart steers through inflation, boosting profit and sales

But Walmart, which caters to a broad array of shoppers at all income levels, has also seen opportunities in this inflationary environment.

“Walmart U.S. customer looks like the U.S. population, and it does to a really large degree," McMillon told analysts. “And so we’ll serve everybody. And during periods of inflation like this, middle income families, lower middle income families, even wealthier families become more price sensitive. And that’s to our advantage. ”

In fact, Walmart said that its “rollbacks” — a temporary price reduction on an item — are significantly up from the end of the third quarter and about where it was at the end of the first quarter last year.

Net income reached $3.56 billion, or $1.28 per share, in the quarter ended Jan. 31. Per share earnings adjusted for one-time costs and benefits were $1.53, or 3 cents better than Wall Street expected, according to a survey by FactSet. Total revenue rose 0.5% to $152.87 billion. Analysts expected $151.72 billion, according to FactSet

Last year during the same period, the company lost $2.9 billion due partly to costs related to the pandemic.

The company said that although COVID costs were lower than last year, it had significantly higher worker leave costs in the U.S. than anticipated. In the first three quarters combined, COVID leave costs were about $600 million but increased over $450 million just in the fourth quarter, the company said.

Same-store sales rose 5.6% at U.S. Walmart stores, down from a 9.2% jump in the third quarter. Online growth has slowed from the pandemic-infused sprees of early 2021 and rose just 1%, down from 8% growth in the third quarter, and a nearly 70% surge in the same period a year earlier.

Retail sales in the U.S. jumped a surprisingly strong 3.8% from December to January, the Commerce Department reported this week, with robust spending almost across the board.

It was the largest month-to-month jump in spending since last March when Americans got a federal stimulus check worth $1,400.

Walmart said that sales growth in the current fiscal year will be above 3% with earnings growth in the mid-single digit percentage range.

Walmart raised its quarterly dividend by one penny to 56 cents per share.

Shares rose $1.88 to $135.47 in morning trading Thursday.

______

Follow Anne D'Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio