Walmart reports strong 4Q results, defying inflation

Shown is a Walmart location in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Walmart is reporting strong fiscal fourth-quarter results that exceeded analysts' expectations as the nation's largest retailer defies higher inflation and supply chain issues. Walmart said Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, that net income was $3.56 billion, or $1.28 per share in the quarter ended Jan. 31. That compares with a loss of $2.91 billion, or loss of 74 cents. Revenue was $151.5 billion.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Nation & World
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO, Associated Press
27 minutes ago
Walmart muscled through rising inflation and snarled global supply chains to put up strong fourth quarter results

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart muscled through rising inflation and snarled global supply chains to put up strong fourth quarter results Thursday.

Net income reached $3.56 billion, or $1.28 per share in the quarter ended Jan. 31. Per-share earnings adjusted for one-time costs and benefits was $1.53, or 3 cents better than Wall Street expected, according to a survey by FactSet. Revenue rose 0.4% to $151.5 billion.

Last year during the same period the company lost $2.9 billion due partly to costs related to the pandemic.

Same-store sales rose 5.6% at U.S. Walmart stores, down from a 9.2% jump in the third third quarter. Online growth has slowed from the pandemic-infused sprees early last year and rose just 1%, down from 8% growth in the the fiscal third quarter, and a nearly 70% surge a year earlier.

Walmart is the first major retailer to report fourth quarter results and is considered a barometer of consumer spending given its vast reach.

Retail sales in the U.S. jumped a surprisingly strong 3.8% from December to January, the Commerce Department reported this week, with robust spending almost across the board.

It was the largest month-to-month jump in spending since last March when Americans got a federal stimulus check worth $1,400.

