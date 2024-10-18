Walmart reaches settlement deal for shareholder lawsuits over its handling of opioids

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart said Friday it has reached a proposed settlement pact related to three lawsuits filed by shareholders on behalf of the company over the handling of prescription opioids.

According to the terms of the settlement that were disclosed in a regulatory filing, insurance carriers will pay Walmart $123 million, excluding any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded by the court to the plaintiffs' counsel. Walmart would also maintain certain corporate governance practices for at least five years, according to the filing.